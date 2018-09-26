Mills resigns from council one year in

Machelle Mills, elected to the Bowie City Council last November representing the south precinct, submitted her resignation to the mayor and city manager on Sept. 21.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris told the council of the resignation during Monday night’s meeting. As per the city charter, a vacancy on the city council shall be filled for the unexpired term within 30 days of the vacancy or the council may call a special election. If the council does not fill the vacancy within 30 days, the council at the next regular meeting after expiration of those 30 days shall call a special election to fill the vacancy. It is too late to make any additions to the Nov. 6 election ballot.

Mills, who operates a day care business in Bowie, provided a copy of the resignation to The Bowie News. She notes she ran for the council with the intention to be a voice and help make change for the town where she is proud to be a citizen. Mills said she found there was much more involved. While the amount of time the position took was more than she thought, she also expressed dissapointment in how people’s behavior: “I can no longer be part of the griping, talking about people, rude behaviors and just down right disrespect. I am for the most part a very happy person, but I find all this business depresses me,” stated the resignation letter.

