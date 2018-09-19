Ad

Nocona homecoming this Friday

09/19/2018 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Nocona High School senior queen and king candidates are: Brooke O’Neal, Hunter Fenoglio, Karlee Keck, Tyler Richards, Grayson Trumbull, Deuce Glasker, Rachel Patrick and Joan Gomez. (Photo by Todd Peterson)

While this is not the big triennial homecoming for the Indians, there were plenty of activities this week beginning with dress-up days plus a blood drive Tuesday.
Wednesday is Dynamic Duo Day and the seniors will build the bonfire that will be lighted at 8 p.m. It is located at the old city dump ground on Airport Road.
Thursday will begin with the senior ring presentation for the juniors at 11:15 a.m. in the auditorium.
On Friday the annual homecoming pep rally is planned at Jack Crain Stadium at 12:06 The Indians will take on Valley View at 7:30 p.m.

The homecoming court will be presented during half-time ceremonies.
