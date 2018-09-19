Nocona homecoming this Friday

While this is not the big triennial homecoming for the Indians, there were plenty of activities this week beginning with dress-up days plus a blood drive Tuesday.

Wednesday is Dynamic Duo Day and the seniors will build the bonfire that will be lighted at 8 p.m. It is located at the old city dump ground on Airport Road.

Thursday will begin with the senior ring presentation for the juniors at 11:15 a.m. in the auditorium.

On Friday the annual homecoming pep rally is planned at Jack Crain Stadium at 12:06 The Indians will take on Valley View at 7:30 p.m.

The homecoming court will be presented during half-time ceremonies.

The senior queen and king candidates are: Brooke O’Neal, Hunter Fenoglio, Karlee Keck, Tyler Richards, Grayson Trumbull, Deuce Glasker, Rachel Patrick and Joan Gomez.