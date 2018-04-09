Nocona ISD releases statement regarding possible school threat

Nocona Independent School District officials released a public statement Tuesday after a student brought a possible school threat to the attention of administrators Tuesday morning.

“This letter is to inform you about a threat we were notified of Tuesday morning,” stated the letter. “Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students. We also want to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise.”

The student brought to school officials a screen shot of a Snapchat received anonymously over the weekend. The message did not name Nocona High School or any specific students.

“It is very nondescript and did not name Nocona High School or a particular student, it just said something is going to happen to your school. You can somehow send stuff and have it come up as anonymous through Snapchat. We have no idea who sent it or if it was aimed at a particular school,” explained Nocona Superintendent Dr. David Waters.

At this time, they are unsure of where the Snapchat originated.

“We aren’t sure if it was meant for that kid or sent from China, but we made the decision any time a kid brings us something we will notify police and the parents. If we share it with the police I want to keep the people as informed as possible,” said Dr. Waters regarding the letter notifying the public of the incident. “The police department will be investigating. They have talked to the student and accessed all the information on the phone.”

Dr. Waters was on all campuses Tuesday, where he said all doors continued to be locked with all visitors buzzed in, and students moving through exterior doors were escorted.

“We are always doing things to keep our kids safe. Anytime there’s something on Facebook, it seems like a really big deal, but this one was very vague. I have been to all campuses and the students were carrying on with their day,” said Dr. Waters.