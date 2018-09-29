Nocona, Prairie Valley sweeps the competition

The Nocona Lady Indians took complete control of their second game in the district slate, sweeping the Henrietta Lady Cats 25-20, 25-20, 25-13.

Sophomore Averee Kleinhans powered the Lady Indians with 17 kills. Kleinhans joined teammates Ella Nunnelley and Laramie Hayes in providing nine digs each, while Trystin Fenoglio led the team with 17 assists.

Nocona Lady Indians Coach Tiffany Clay said her team’s hitting percentage was well above the goal set for each match with 108 hitting attemps and only 11 errors with 33 total kills.

“As a team we have done a better job with putting ourselves in a position to attack the ball, even out of system and remain aggressive,” said Clay. “We were not sure of what Henrietta would look like without their big girl who is injured, and I believe we adjusted well and executed when needed.”

The Nocona Lady Indians next play Holliday at home at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Varsity will follow the two junior varsity games, played on two courts.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.