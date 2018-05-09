Nocona tops Peaster for consolation in Buckle Up For Lane

The Nocona Lady Indians opened bracket play in the 2018 Buckle Up For Lane’s Sake Tournament on Saturday with a loss to Holliday, but it was smooth sailing from there as the team earned two wins to take the consolation championship in the gold division.

The Lady Indians fought hard in three sets as the Lady Eagles topped the host team 20-25, 25-23, 25-15, placing Nocona in a place to fight for the consolation in Saturday’s competition. The team next faced Iowa Park. It was close throughout the match, but the Lady Indians held them to two sets to win 25-23, 25-20.

Peaster was the final foe of the day, and again the Lady Indians held their opponent to two, coming away with a 25-23, 25-18 victory and the consolation championship. Sophomore Averee Kleinhans powered the offense with 73 attacks during pool and bracket play, with an additional 78 digs, 16 ace serves and two offensive blocks. Ella Nunnely also sparked the offense with 40 kills for the tournament and contributed 23 digs and 10 ace serves, along with a whopping 7 offensive blocks.

Grayson Trumbell and Laramie Hayes combined for 9 blocks, with Karlee Keck and Rachel Patrick adding in one each. Trumbell also provided 13 kills and 12 digs and Hayes had 44 digs, along with 15 kills and six ace serves.

Meanwhile, Trystin Fenoglio provided the Lady Indians with 84 assists across the two days of competition and Patrick with 64 assists to go along with her 26 digs, six ace serves and 22 kills. Brooke O’Neal provided another 29 digs and 3 ace serves.

The annual event is to honor the memory of Lane Fenoglio, a Nocona student killed in an auto accident on July 11, 1998, the summer before what would have been her sophomore year at Nocona High School. The tournament is called “Buckle Up For Lane’s Sake” to raise awareness of the importance of wearing a seat belt. The tournament has a special place in Coach Tiffany Clay’s heart due to her friendship with Fenoglio when she was in high school.

“This tournament is very special to me,” said Clay. “Lane and I were friends and I also played in the tournament when I was in school.”

The head coach spent a lot of time with her players discussing Lane and who she was as a person and as a Lady Indian.

“We also talked about making good decisions and how one wrong decision could affect your whole life,” explained Clay. “These girls were not even born yet when Lane died, so I felt like they were just playing in the tournament to be playing and weren’t emotionally connected so that is why I thought it was important to take some time to have these conversations with them.”

