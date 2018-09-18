Norma Sue Lauer July 07, 1939 – September 17, 2018

WEATHERFORD – Sue Lauer, 79, retired director of library services for Arlington Texas Independent School District, died from the effects of a fall at her home in Weatherford on Sept. 14, 2018.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm St., Weatherford.

A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 22 at the First United Methodist Church, Weatherford, 201 S. Main.

Sue held degrees from Texas Tech and Texas Woman’s University and served as a teacher, librarian and administrator for 33 years at Arlington, except for one-year teaching for the Department of Defense in Frankfurt, Germany. Before and after retirement, Sue was an avid collector of antiques.

She designed and made silver jewelry and loved to travel. She loved her God, her stepchildren, her church and Sunday school families, her Arlington colleagues and antiquing friends.

Although many of her activities were curtailed by a stroke in 2015, she never complained; but, showed her love to all she knew or met with a smile, good humor and a sincere interest in their activities or concerns.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Billie Ann Baker, Bowie; her first husband, Martin Rose, Arlington, her brother, Colonel Kenneth Baker, USAF, and two nephews, Kenneth Jr. and Michael Baker, all of Biloxi, MS.

She is survived by her husband, Mike; her nephew, Thomas Baker, Biloxi and four step-daughters, Caryn Harper, Carrollton, Alison Hill (Marc), Spanish Fort, AL, Cay Rose and Andrea Lauer, New York City; two step-grandsons, Will Harper (Julianne), and Daniel Harper (Megan) all of Dallas; three step-granddaughters, Ashlyn Fields (Quint), Fairhope, AL and Kaelyn and Addilyn Hill, Spanish Fort and one step-great granddaughter, Rosemary, Dallas.

Arrangements entrusted to Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm St., Weatherford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Weatherford or to Child of War-Children of Hope, 808 S. Lamar St., Weatherford, TX 76086.

Paid publication

Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel

913 N. Elm St., Weatherford, TX 76086

817-594-2747 | www.galbreaithpickard.com