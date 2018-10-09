Possible recommendation to remove Lt. Col. William Travis’ letter from Alamo draws fires

General Daughters of the Republic of Texas challenge recommendation that goes before Texas Board of Education related to seventh grade history curriculum

A proposal goes before the State Board of Education on this coming Tuesday, 9/11, to remove the adjective “heroic” from discussion of the Alamo defenders and to stop teaching Travis’s letter.

I include the letter’s text below. Surely, we can all agree that this document is an important primary source, and as such it MUST be taught.

Written from the hand of one who was there, one who not only witnessed history – but made history, Travis’s letter represents the essence of what it took to win freedom for the citizens of the Republic of Texas – freedoms we still enjoy today. Do you sanction depriving your children and their children the knowledge of the tremendous courage of our Alamo defenders and great sacrifices that were made to gain liberty? Travis and the Alamo defenders stood for our ancestors against tyranny in 1836. Will you stand for them today?

Please call or email the SBOE before Tuesday morning to protest this revision of the history of Texas.

Phone … (512) 463-5822



—— The Letter —–

Commandancy of the The Alamo Bejar,

Feb. 24th. 1836 –

To the People of Texas & All Americans in the World- Fellow Citizens & compatriots- I am besieged, by a thousand or more of the Mexicans under Santa Anna – I have sustained a continual Bombardment & cannonade for 24 hours & have not lost a man – The enemy has demanded a surrender at discretion, otherwise, the garrison are to be put to the sword, if the fort is taken – I have answered the demand with a cannon shot, & our flag still waves proudly from the walls – I shall never surrender or retreat.

Then, I call on you in the name of Liberty, of patriotism & everything dear to the American character, to come to our aid, with all dispatch – The enemy is receiving reinforcements daily & will no doubt increase to three or four thousand in four or five days.

If this call is neglected, I am determined to sustain myself as long as possible & die like a soldier who never forgets what is due to his own honor & that of his country – Victory or Death.

William Barret Travis.

Lt. Col.comdt.