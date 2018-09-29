Protect your children, use safety seats properly

Gone are the days of kids riding in the back of their parent’s station wagon while driving down the highway, with guidelines for selection and installation of car seats becoming stricter all in the name of keeping children safe on the road.

In 2017, the Texas Department of Transportation reported more than 100 children were victims of motor vehicle crashes in 2017. TxDOT is hoping to help change that to remind parents of the importance of selecting the seat appropriate for a child’s age and size and correctly installing it.

TxDOT launched its “Save Me with a Seat” campaign to help protect their children by providing free child safety seat check-ups at any of its 25 district offices located throughout Texas.

The closest district office is located at 1601 Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls. However, Bowie Fire Department Chief Doug Page said if caregivers would like to bring seats by 203 Walnut St., the department would be more than happy to check them.

“Just like seatbelts, car seats save lives,” said Page.

