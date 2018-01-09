Rainfall’s lack of impact on aquifer is surprising

By BARBARA GREEN

There was an audible gasp in the Montague County Commissioner’s Courtroom when the head of the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District said rainfall has virtually no impact on the aquifer.

What? That can’t be true. It made an interesting sidebar to the intense discussion on permanent rules for the four-county district.

Doug Shaw, general manager for the district, was responding to a question from Commissioner Roy Darden who asked if they were using rainfall or drought conditions to determine usage limits. Shaw said rainfall has almost no impact on groundwater levels.

Montague County is at the extreme northwest edge of the Trinity Aquifer which contains water that has been shifting through those sands for millions of years.

In a typical year across the entire Trinity Aquifer four percent of rainfall makes it into the aquifer said Shaw.

