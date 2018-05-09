Saint Jo battles through five sets for the win against Chico

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers battled their way through five sets against Chico on Saturday to earn a 25-15, 25-11, 17-25, 22-25, 15-5 win.

“The first two matches we did everything correct and worked well as a team,” said Saint Jo Lady Panthers Coach Charlie Pittman. “The third and fourth set, we lost momentum and Chico started tipping, and we couldn’t ever adapt. Finally, we gained momentum back and took it easily in the fifth set.”

It was a team effort from the Lady Panthers on Saturday, with Charity Brawner providing 15 assists and three blocks. Bailey Melton contributed four kills and two blocks, while Paityn Holley added five kills of her own.

