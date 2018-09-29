Saint Jo beats Forestburg in a district showdown

Saint Jo and Forestburg volleyball teams faced off for the first time this season on Tuesday at Forestburg with both teams hoping to earn their first district win.

It was the Lady Panthers who came out on top in straight sets, dominating the first two sets and pulling away in the third set.

The Lady Horns fell behind early in the first two sets, struggling with their serve-receive to mount a consistent attack. Coach Cori Hayes said he had recently changed the team’s tactics to a more traditional attack and the team is still adjusting to it.

Saint Jo had the advantage at the net and were able to keep the pressure on Forestburg. A wild counterattack would score every now and again for the Lady Horns, but not consistently enough to keep them in the first two sets. Both sets saw the Lady Panthers win by 25-9, feeling extremely confident heading into the third set.

After initially falling behind 4-1, Forestburg came back not only to tie it up at 5-5, but take a 9-6 lead on the strength of some strong serving and scrappy defense.

Saint Jo quickly re-coursed the set in their favor with more of the same solid play as they came back to tie the score 10-10 before taking the lead and going from there. The Lady Panthers won 25-15.

For Saint Jo, Charity Brawner led the team with 10 assists while adding two kills. Bailey Melton led the team with three kills and Maddie Ogden also added two kills. Lacy Huddleston led the Lady Horns with four aces and nine digs. Faith Moore led the team with three kills and Katie Willett had nine digs. Saint Jo’s next game restarts district as they play Tioga at 5 p.m. on Oct. 2 at home. Forestburg’s next game also restarts district as they play Alvord at 5 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the road.

