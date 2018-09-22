Saint Jo woman competes on Jeopardy; episode airs Monday

By BARBARA GREEN

On Sept. 24 retired Saint Jo school teacher Nancy Schoppa will take on one of America’s longest running game shows posing her answers as questions on Jeopardy.

While she filmed her episode in mid-July, it will air Monday allowing her to finally talk about the experience, which she says was everything she expected.

Schoppa is a longtime Jeopardy fan, “I love all that trivia stuff and weird facts about things,” laughs the player.

Two years ago she retired after 32 years as a teacher. This was her fourth audition for Jeopardy, and while that may sound simple it is a long, complex process. Schoppa said at first a potential contestant takes an online test that is given each year. Some 86,000 people take the test each year.

