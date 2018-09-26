Saint Jo woman continues Jeopardy run

Congratulations to Nancy Schoppa of Saint Jo as she continues her run on Jeopardy this week. She goes into Wednesday as the returning champion with two-day winnings of $35,000. While the shows were filmed in mid-July, her episodes began on Monday. The retired Saint Jo teachers has had to keep hush-hush on the results. Schoppa was featured in last Saturday Bowie News. Jeopardy is shown in the Bowie area at 4:40 p.m. on channel 6 and in Saint Jo on channel 21 at 6 p.m. She began on episode number 11 from season 43 if you would like to catch a recap of the shows

https://www.jeopardy.com/contestant-zone