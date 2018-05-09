Sears set to represent USA in Italy

Gold-Burg High School senior Connor Sears is competing in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy at the 2018 World Archery Field Championships this week.

Sears is the team captain of the Team USA Compound Junior Men’s team. He earned the title when he finished first at the team trials event at Darrington, WA in June.

Despite him being the captain, Sears is competing in the age group above his and is the youngest member on his team at 17 years of age.

When he talked in the spring, qualifying for this competition was one of his main goals for this year.

He accomplished that by making the team in finishing in top three at the trials, but was named team captain by finishing first by a margin of 10 points.

The type of competition Sears will compete in is called field archery. It is outside and in the mountains and requires the archers to battle the elements such as wind, weather and altitude while also shooting from different angles then they are used to, simulating hunting. Competitors are also required to hike the course, which is a challenge in itself.

It is Sears favorite type of competition since it requires good adaptation from archers.

The competition will be from Sept. 4-9.