Sip and Stroll opens Chicken and Bread

It is time to Sip and Stroll in Bowie, Texas. Back by popular demand, this preview event to the annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5.

“We are really excited to continue the success of this event and help promote our local businesses,” said Bowie Community Development Director Cindy Roller. “There are so many wonderful boutique and antique shops offering items from handmade jewelry to school spirit wear to nice home décor and so much more. But what is even better are the interesting people you meet shopping locally and learning about this community.”

Merchants will have evening specials along with refreshments and light snacks. Look for promotional signs in front of the participating businesses.

Shoppers will be able to stroll to the various businesses purchase an armband and/or souvenir glass at any participating retail store for $10. Participants also may use their previous Sip and Stroll with Me glass.

Proceeds will help continue exciting activities for residents and guests alike in Bowie.

Be sure to attend the festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 in downtown Bowie. It will include the fiddler’s championship, Piston Heads Auto Club antique and classic car show, Kid’s Coop activities and games, vendors, food trucks, art exhibit and quilt show – truly something for the entire family.

Read about some of the participating merchants in your weekend News.