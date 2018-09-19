Teams ready to race at Bowie Rabbit Run

The Nocona, Forestburg and Bowie cross country teams are ready to compete today at the annual Bowie Rabbit Run at Pelham Park.

Bowie will feature its junior high teams, junior varsity teams and Lady Rabbits varsity team at the annual meet. Meanwhile, the Bowie varsity boys are set to compete at the Midwestern State University Texoma meet on Thursday at the J.S. Bridwell Agriculture Center.

The varsity boys division will kick off the Bowie Rabbit Run at 2 p.m. The girl’s 3,200-meter division will follow at 2:45 p.m., junior high boys at 3:30 p.m. and junior high girls at 4 p.m.

The day will wrap up with the Youth Fun Run at 4:30 p.m.

Several local teams are coming off strong showings at the Alvord High School meet on Sept. 15, including the Bowie Jackrabbits with sixth and seventh place individual finishes form Alex Shelton and Daniel Mosley.

Shelton broke the 19-minute mark with a time of 18:56.23, and Mosley crossed the finish line at 19:03.49. Syd Mayfield wasn’t far behind in tenth place with a time of 19:11.69. The other top five finishers for the Bowie Jackrabbits included Seth Robinson (19:29.94) and Riley Harris (19:33.40).

“I was pleased with our performance yesterday,” said Bowie Cross Country Coach Jonathon Horton. “The conditions were good and all of the boys competed well. Times are coming down and the guys are finishing strongly.”

However, it was Nocona’s Joan Gomez who took the gold at Alvord while leading the Nocona Indians to a third-place team finish.

“We still have room for improvement, but our times and competitiveness was much better from last week,” said Nocona Cross Country Coach Colby Schniederjan. “We are still learning how to strategically run and pace the race. I am proud of their efforts this week.”

The Lady Indians swept the top three spots in the Alvord meet with a first-place finish from Maria Hernandez (12:50), a second-place finish from Kylie Rose (14:13) and a third place finish from Raylee Sparkman (14:33).

Claudia Espinoza raced to a ninth-place finish with a time of 14:58. Madilyn Ferguson finished sixteenth (15:20), while Cobi Womack finished with a time of 16:21 and Naomi Enriquez, 17:14.

Bowie Junior High cross country teams also ran at Alvord on Sept. 12. Medalists for the meet included Case Curry and Julia Witt.