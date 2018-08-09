Texoma Gives to assist Montague County nonprofits

By DANI BLACKBURN

dani@postoakmedia.net

Fourteen Montague County nonprofits will benefit from the third annual Texoma Gives on Sept. 13, an area event bringing together organizations, communities, friends and families for a 16-hour day of giving providing critical funding across a 24-county area.

This annual event kicks off at 6 a.m. and wraps up at 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation partners with area foundations, sponsors and nonprofits to give thousands of donors from every community in the area a chance to raise funds for their local needs.

This year’s event will benefit a total of 210 nonprofit organizations.

Read the full story in your weekend News.