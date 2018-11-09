Thomas Edward Johnson

January 25, 1936 – September 6, 2018

BOWIE – Thomas Edward Johnson 82, died on Sept. 6, 2018.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 13 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with military honors.

Tom was born on Jan. 25, 1936 in Cross Plains to the late Looney E. Johnson and Lenora J. Mallone Johnson. He graduated from Putnam High School with the class of 1955. Upon graduation Tom joined the United States Navy and served with the Pacific Fleet until 1965, attaining the rank of Machinist Mate Second Class.

In 1969, Tom joined his brother Doyle Johnson in Dallas and began his life long career in the printing industry. Tom loved printing and owned and operated a printing company, Colony Printing Company, Inc. in Dallas. He married Dixie Broom Johnson on Feb. 10, 1984.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Dixie Broom Johnson, Bowie; two daughters, Carolyn Todd, New Albany, IN and Trenda McMillan, Austin; two beloved step daughters, Marnie Brown and husband Richard, Bowie and Tammy Rea and husband George, Moore, OK; beloved stepson, Gary Paffard, Whitewright; granddaughter, Niki Johnson, Houston; Nathan Patton, Dumas; nine of his siblings, by date of birth, Jack Johnson, Ponder, Jaunita Johnson Bentley, Glen Rose, Doyle Johnson, Bowie, Johnny Johnson, Canadian, Dorthy Johnson Ashworth, Lone Grove OK, Bobby Johnson, Borger, Barbara Johnson Young, Lone Grove, OK, Doris Johnson Hancock, Denton, and Andrew Johnson, Ranger; and a large bounty of great, and great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

