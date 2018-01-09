Training programs readied at elementary

Want to become a WATCHDOG? The Bowie Elementary 2018-19 Training will be from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the cafeteria.

All the prospective WATCHDOGS are asked to bring their driver’s license and something to write with to the class. The training will cover the basics of being a WATCHDOG

Sign ups also will be available during this time.

Mentor training also will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sept. 4. If interested call Mark Neese at 689-2950.