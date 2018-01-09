Trash services in Bowie area expanding

Waste Connections, which provides trash collection services for the Bowie area, has expanded its services through a new contract with the city of Bowie which becomes effective on Sept. 1.

The company will be relocating its Bowie offices and truck yard to the Bowie Economic Development Corporation building located on U.S. Highway 81, next to American Hat.

Trash collection service is expanding to all those who receive city water service outside the city limits including those at Silver Lakes. And those customers inside the city limits will be able to take advantage of a new monthly bulky waste collection service.

