Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Lady Rabbits played at Ponder on Tuesday night, where things did not fall their way.

Ponder won in straight sets as Bowie was fighting through some injuries.

The first set went to extra points, but Ponder just found a way to pull off the win 27-25. The second set did not go the Lady Rabbits way at all as Ponder won 25-14 to go up by two sets. Bowie needed to win the next set to keep the match going. It was another close struggle, but Ponder ended up pulling out the win in the end 25-23 to win the match.

Landra Parr had 8 kills and 12 assists to lead the team. Abby Zamzow also had 8 kills, tagged on 11 assists and led the team with 3 aces. Maddie Baker led the team with 17 digs. Bowie next plays at 5 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Peaster.

Saint Jo

The Lady Panthers were on the road Tuesday night at Electra and had to fight through a slow start to get the win.

Saint Jo won 3-1, having to deal with an opening set where they did not look like themselves.

Facing an injury issue coming into the game with one of their starters out, the Lady Panthers were still trying to figure things out in the first set after an hour and half bus ride. Electra got ahead and won the first set by a comfortable margin 25-15.

The second set was close. Electra was looking to take a two set lead and really put Saint Jo in a bind, but the Lady Panthers battled back. They pulled out the close win 26-24 to tie the match at one set each.

The next two sets were close, but Saint Jo was able to pull out wins in both 25-21 and 25-20 to win overall 3-1.

Charity Brawner had a 95 percent serve receive rate and led the team with 5 kills. Maddie Ogden also led the team with 5 kills and Kaitline Harris led the team with 11 assists. Saint Jo next plays at 5 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Wichita Christian.

Prairie Valley

It was too big a hole to climb out of for the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night as they play at Northside.

Prairie Valley lost the match in a criminally close fifth set after coming back from two sets. The Lady Bulldogs dropped the first two sets 25-17 and 25-20. Realizing they were in for a fight to get back into the game, Prairie Valley jumped out to great starts. They won the next two sets by big margins 25-15 and 25-13, utilizing some of the 18 aces they had for the match to get free points to pull ahead and demoralize Northside from coming back.

With the game tied and the Lady Bulldogs riding a wave of momentum, it looked like they would be able to dig their way out of the hole they dug.

Unfortunately, Northside got up on Prairie Valley, leading by six points in the shortened fifth set. They fought back, but came up just short as Northside won by the slimmest of margin 15-13 to win the match.

Sydni Messer led the team with 6 kills, Emily Carpenter had 11 assists, Hailey Winkler had 22 digs and Shelby Roof led the team with 4 aces. Prairie Valley next plays at 5 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Alvord.

Gold-Burg

The Lady Bears could not find a way to get it done Tuesday night at home against Perrin Whitt.

Gold-Burg lost in straight sets 3-0. After losing the first set 25-18, the Lady Bears got into a rhythm and played well in the second set. They came up just short of winning the set as they lost 25-23 to go down two sets. After that, Perrin Whitt closed the door as they won the third set 25-14 to win the match. Gold-Burg next plays at 5 p.m. on Sept. 4 at home against Electra.