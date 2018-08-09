Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

It was not the best game for the Bowie Lady Rabbits on Tuesday night losing at Peaster 3-1.

After dropping the first two sets 25-17 and 25-16 Bowie was able to pull itself together for the third set. It went into extra points, but the Lady Rabbits pulled out the win 29-27 to extend the match longer. Unfortunately, Peaster won the third set by a comfortable margin 25-15 to win the match.

Landra Parr led the team with 10 kills and also chipped in 8 assists. Abby Zamzow led the team with 13 assists and was third with 7 kills. Libero Maddie Baker led the team with 24 digs while Hope Howard and Lexi Kirkham each had 2 blocks. Bowie next plays Wichita Falls High School at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 at home.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were able to pull off another win Tuesday night, this time on the road at Wichita Christian.

Despite a slow start the Lady Panthers were able to beat the Lady Stars 3-1 for Saint Jo’s sixth straight victory.

Wichita Christian was able to catch the Lady Panthers sleeping in the first set as they won 25-21. Saint Jo was able to adapt and win the next three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-23, 25-19.

Bailey Melton led the team with 5 kills and 3 blocks. Charity Brawner led the team with 8 assists. Paityn Holley chipped in 4 kills and Hannah Reyling had 3 kills. Saint Jo’s next game open’s up district play against Lindsay at 5 p.m.

Prairie Valley

It was a tough match for the Prairie Valley Lady Indians volleyball team.

They played a tough match against Alvord on Tuesday night and scored beat in straight sets. The first set was the closest as the Lady Bulldogs lost 25-18, 25-11, 25-8.

Molly Gilleland had 3 kills, Sydni Messer had 6 assists and Hailey Winkler had 16 assists to lead the team. Prairie Valley’s next game will be the opening game of district. They will play Petrolia at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 at home.

