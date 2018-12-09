Volleyball Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers let nerves get the best of them in their opening game of the district season against Tioga on Friday night.

The team pushed Tioga to four sets before falling 12-25, 25-18, 20-25 and 14-25, despite five kills from Hannah Reyling, 12 assists from Charity Brawner and five block kills from Bailey Melton. The Lady Panthers had a bye on Tuesday night, giving them the full week to prepare for Lindsay at home this Friday night. The Saint Jo Lady Panther’s junior varsity game is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. with varsity immediately following.

Forestburg

The Alvord Lady Bulldogs topped Forestburg 8-25, 18-25, 24-26 in the opening game of the district season on Friday. Despite the loss, the Lady Horns played fiercely against a strong team. Athena Britain led the Lady Horns with five ace serves, with Kassidy Travis and Faith Moore putting down four kills each.

Meanwhile, Katie Willett and Moore each provided three assists, while Lacy Huddleston was strong on defense with seven digs.

The Lady Horns were on the road at Collinsville Tuesday night and will have a bye this Friday.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears dropped their opening district game to Petrolia by 8-25, 9-25, 4-25 on Saturday. Petrolia is one of several 2A schools listed in Gold-Burg’s district, and schools will be split 1A/2A at the end of the regular season for playoffs.

The Lady Bears faced Windthorst on Tuesday evening and will play Archer City on the road at 10 a.m. Saturday.

