Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians crushed Gainesville on the road Friday night.

The first set spanking of 25-3 allowed Coach Tiffany Clay to sit and rest some of her starters the rest of the game as everyone on the team gained some valuable playing time against the overmatched Lady Leopards.

The final two sets were not quite as dominant, but Nocona still won easily 25-13 and 25-11.

Averee Kleinhans had eight kills, Trystin Fenoglio had 17 assists, Rachel Patrick had 10 digs and Brooke O’Neal had six aces to lead the team.

The Lady Indians next game is the beginning of district play as they play City View at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 on the road.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers ran into a buzz saw at home on Friday night as they played state ranked Lindsay.

Featuring a tall front row and powerful hitters, the Lady Panthers had their work cut out for them. Saint Jo trailed 12-8, but it quickly grew to 19-11. The Lady Panthers did close the gap to 20-15, but the Lady Knights pulled away to win 25-16.

The next set saw Saint Jo fall behind early 15-5 and they never did recover as Lindsay won 25-12. The third set was not any better as they trailed 14-6 and eventually lost 25-10.

Charity Brawner led the team with three blocks that scored and Hanhah Reyling led the team with two kills.

The Lady Panthers have started district off 0-2 so far. They next play Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 at home.

Gold-Burg

Right after facing one district power, the Gold-Burg Lady Bears had to go play at Archer City on Saturday.

Gold-Burg did lose in straight sets to the state ranked Lady Cats, but two of the sets were much closer than anticipated. The first set the Lady Bears lost 25-14 and the second set was not close 25-5.

The third set was uncomfortably close for the confident team from Archer City as Gold-Burg played them to the very end, coming up just short of stealing the set as they lost 25-23.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was proud how her girls played considering it was early Saturday morning after her team had cheered at the football game the night before.

The Lady Bears are 0-3 to start district and next play at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22 at Harrold.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs traveled to state ranked power Windthorst on Friday and did their best to compete with them.

Featuring size that dwarfed Prairie Valley’s, the Lady Trojans won in straight sets and by comfortable margins 25-13, 25-8, 25-7.

Sydni Messer and Kincaid Johnson led the team with three kills each while Hailey Winkler led the team with 14 digs. Emily Carpenter led her team with seven assists and one block.

The Lady Bulldogs are 0-2 in district and next play Electra at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22 on the road.

