Volleyball Roundup: Lady Indians top Denison; Montague County 1A schools topped in district games

The Nocona Lady Indians were able to win at home Tuesday night against Denison.

After easily winning the first set 25-14, the Lady Yellow Jackets were able close out a tough second set 25-23 to tie up the match. After that, the Lady Indians were able to bounce back and win the next two sets by comfortable margins 25-16 and 25-20 to win the match 3-1.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 21 kills and was tied with Rachel Patrick for the team lead with 11 digs. Trystin Fenoglio led the team with 25 assists and Ella Nunneley led the team with 4 aces.

Coach Tiffany Clay liked her team got the win, but knows there were things they could have done and need to get better heading forward.

“We played aggressively, however our serve-receive was lacking which kept us out of system quite a bit,” Clay said. “I have a couple of girls we are trying to get hundred percent before district starts so I had a couple of different line ups that we were trying. Denison had two big middles who blocked well so we struggled getting the ball past them some.”

Nocona’s next game is its final non-district match. They play Melissa at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Melissa.

Prairie Valley

District (0-1)

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough one at home Tuesday night in their opening district game against Petrolia.

The Lady Bulldogs almost pulled out the win in the opening set, but the Lady Pirates were able to close it out to win 25-23.

The next two sets saw Prairie Valley struggle to keep pace with Petrolia as they ended up losing 25-15 and 25-17 to lose the match in straight sets 3-0.

