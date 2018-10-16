Ad

1973 Henry Kissinger and Le Duc Tho awarded Nobel Peace Prize

10/16/2018 This Day In History 0

Henry Kissinger and North Vietnamese diplomat Le Duc Tho are awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for negotiating the Paris peace accords. Kissinger accepted, but Tho declined the award until such time as “peace is truly established.”

