25 percent of county’s registered voters come out to vote early

A large turnout is expected for the Nov. 6 mid-term general elections and if early voting in Montague County is any indicator that forecast may hold true.

The first week of early voting came to an end on Oct. 26 with a total of 3,051 casting ballots. Through Monday it rose by another 336 for 3,387. That is about 25 percent of the county’s 13,583 registered voters.

Early voting will continue through 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 at all four locations in the county: Bowie Community Room, courthouse annex, Nocona Community Center and Saint Jo Civic Center. Saturday’s Bowie News had an incorrect date, early voting did not end on Tuesday. The polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

