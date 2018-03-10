Volleyball Roundup

Gold-Burg vs Prairie Valley

Montague County teams Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg met for the first time in district play for the 2018 season on the Bears’ court, but it was the Lady Bulldogs who came away with the three-set win by 25-16, 25-10, 25-18.

Shelby Roof led the Prairie Valley offense with 10 kills. Emily Carpenter provided 17 assists and two blocks, while Kincaid Johnson had a team-high six ace serves.

Syndi Messer and Hailey Winkler provided nine digs each for Prairie Valley. While it wasn’t the outcome the Lady Bears were hoping for, Gold-Burg Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said her team played well in spurts. The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs had a bye on Tuesday night, and will face Petrolia on the road at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears played Petrolia on Tuesday and will be on the road at Windthorst this Saturday. Game time is set for 10 a.m.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians easily took the first set against Holliday on Saturday, but couldn’t keep the momentum going as they were defeated 25-15, 22-25, 16-25, 23-25. The Lady Indians also struggled to capitalize as much as they needed when Holliday’s Brea Box was on back row. Lady Indian Averee Kleinhans put down 17 kills and Ella Nunneley provided 12 kills against the Lady Eagles. Kleinhans also provided 13 digs and two ace serves, while Nunneley had two blocks.

Trystin Feoglio led her team with 17 assists and Rachel Patrick was solid with 13 assists and 12 digs. Laramie Hayes was difficult to get past at the net as she put up three blocks against the visiting team.

Nocona played Childress on the road Tuesday night and is set to play Bowie in a county rival showdown on the road Saturday. Junior varsity teams will begin at 11:30 a.m. in two gymnasiums with varsity to follow.

Forestburg

The Lindsay Lady Knights swept the Forestburg Lady Horns 25-8, 25-6, 25-5 in district play Friday afternoon on the road.

However, Forestburg Lady Horns Volleyball Coach knows the score isn’t an accurate representation of how his team performed against one of the top 2A schools in the state. Lacy Huddleston paced the Lady Horn offense with two aces and two kills and provided 10 digs. Katie Willett led the Forestburg team with two assists.

The Lady Horns played Alvord on Tuesday night and will defend their home court against Collinsville Friday.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers battled hard to defend their home court Friday night against Valley View, but it wasn’t quite enough as they fell in four sets by 26-24, 26-28, 21-25, 23-25. Saint Jo played Tioga on Tuesday night and will have a bye this weekend. Their next game will be on the road at Lindsay Oct. 9.