By DANI BLACKBURN

dani@postoakmedia.net

A local family grieving the loss of their father is trying to save the life of their brother, Clarence James Kittrell, by finding a donor for his failing kidneys.

The 40-year-old currently resides in Paradise with his wife, Lindsey, and six-year-old daughter, Ava, and has family and many friends in the Bowie area.

Kittrell, who goes by “CJ,” attended Bowie Independent School District in elementary and junior high. One of eight siblings, he was a healthy child and teenager, but his life drastically changed when he fell ill at the age of 24. Doctors scrambled to find answers for his failing health.

Near death and weighing less than 100 pounds, his doctor’s physician assistant suggested he be tested for juvenile diabetes. The test results confirmed the diagnosis, just in time to save his life.

“After he graduated he was no longer active in sports. We were told his body was maintaining because he was so active, but after he graduated he was no longer in sports and that is when the diabetes started going out of control,” explained his sister, Wanda Truax, of Bowie. “They never thought to test him for diabetes, but he had it his whole life and we just didn’t know it.”

However, even on his death bed, Kittrell never lost the spark that his family and friends love so dearly.

“He is the life of the family. He is always making jokes and putting everyone in a good mood and he is never in a bad mood. Even on his ‘death bed’, he was trying to make everyone else feel good,” recalled Truax.

Many encouraged Kittrell to draw disability after being so sick, but he took the opposite road.

“I fought it. I told others no and instead I found the hardest job I could working for Patterson Drilling as a hot shot driver working 18 to 20-hour work shifts. My dad told me never give up, and if you are going to do it give it 100 percent every time, so that’s what I do,” explained Kittrell.

Pictured above are: CJ Kittrell is shown with his wife Lindsey and daughter Ava. The family waits for a donor kidney for CJ. (Courtesy photo)