Accused clergy have local ties

A list of clergy members with credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors released by the Diocese of Fort Worth on Wednesday includes two clergymen with ties to Montague County.

Russell William Detwiler, 75, was assigned to four parishes from April 2006-December 2008, including St. Jerome Catholic Church in Bowie, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Nocona and St. William Catholic Church in Montague.

On Oct. 4, 2018, Detwiler, age 75, pled guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison in the 78th District Court for indecency with a child-sexual contact. He remains in the Wichita County jail.

Philip Magaldi was ordained in 1960 retired in 1999 and was formally removed from ministry in 2006. He passed in 2008.

