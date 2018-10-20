Bellevue Eagles sending both cross country teams to regional meet

The Bellevue High School cross country teams are headed to regionals after a successful district meet on Oct. 10 in Bowie.

The Region 3 Class 1A meet will take place on Oct. 22 at Jesse Owens Memorial Complex, located at 9191 South Polk St. in Dallas.

The meet was originally scheduled to take place at Lynn Creek Park in Arlington. The location was changed due weather.

To qualify for the regional meet, Lady Eagle Sky-Lar Embry ran her way into the top 10 at district with a sixth-place finish with a time of 15:23. Austin Ford also placed in the top 10 in seventh with a time of 16:16 as did Bre Maller in ninth place with a time of 17:42. Cassie Simpson crossed the finish line in 13th lace with a time of 18:12, followed by Kaylee Trail in 15th with a time of 19:19 and Zoe Berry in 16th with a time of 19:41.

Marina Alves finished the meet in 20th with a time of 20:29, and Brianna Simpson ran her way to a 22nd place finish with a time of 21:06. Breona Benham crossed the finish line in 24th with a time of 23:23.

“I believe my girls will compete at the regional meet,” said Bellevue Cross Country Coach John McGee, who is in his first year of coaching the Lady Eagles. “Sky-Lar and Austin have both run in the 14’s and 15’s at different times. I am excited about the heart these girls have displayed since I have been here.”

