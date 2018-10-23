Big pipe moves through downtown

This huge piece of pipe moved slowly through downtown Bowie Tuesday morning as its headed out State Highway 59 South. It was about a block long complete with the truck cab. There were motorcycle uniformed officers, as well as crews in bucket trucks to help lift lights and power lines where necessary. The team even removed a stop sign at Mason and Montague Street so the truck could make the turn and it was quickly put back. While it slowed traffic for a short time and there was a wait for a passing train, the large unit moved out of town pretty quickly. (Photo by Barbara Green)