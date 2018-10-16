Billy Earnest Skinner

May 12, 1935 – October 13, 2018

BOWIE – Billy Earnest Skinner, 83, died on Oct. 13, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie with Mark Kunkel officiating.

Skinner was born on May 12, 1935 in Fleetwood, OK to Jesse and Minnie (Sumpter) Skinner. He attended school in Ringgold and served his country in the United States Army. On July 10, 1965 he married Donna Cansler in Bowie. Skinner worked as an independent welder for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Donna Skinner.

He is survived by his sons, Chris Skinner and Kyle Skinner, both of Bowie; five grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Bowles, Wichita Falls and Fern Walser, Nocona; brother, Raymond Skinner, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.