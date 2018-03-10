Bowie Bass Club opens 2018-19 fishing season

The Bowie High School Bass Club fished at itsfirst tournament on Sept. 29 at Lake Lewisville.

The fish were not in biting form as many teams out of the 193 total caught nothing due to this time of year not being the ideal time for many lakes. Add in a constant rain that did not let up all day and it makes for challenging fishing conditions. For Bowie, the team of Ian Ashley and Cooper Gamblin finished the highest in 16th place, with a total weight of 8.61 pounds. Most of that was due to Gamblin’s catch, weighing in at 6.46 pounds, good for the second biggest bass caught that day. It was Gamblin’s first time fishing competitively.

Only two other teams of the seven Bowie teams caught fish. The team of Kooper Hansard and Cooper Harris caught 5.01 pounds on the day and the team of Carson Morris and Ethan Thomlinson caught 2.05 pounds to round out the bass club’s first tournament. Another Boat Captain, Rusty Edwards, won the captain’s side pot by catching 3.9 pounds.

The Bowie High School Bass Club next competes on Oct. 27 at Lake Lavon.

