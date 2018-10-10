Bowie City Council fills vacant seat

Jason Love has been chosen as the newest member of the Bowie City Council after a vote by fellow councilors during a Monday night meeting.

Councilors voted on a new councilor to fill the unexpired term of Machelle Mills in the precinct two-southward after her resignation was accepted with one year left on the term.

Three citizens originally tossed their hat in the ring for selection as the new councilor, including: Donna Ashley, former councilor and local businesswoman; Jason Love, who runs Sweet Boy’s Diner and Jason Johnson, who works at Advanced Rehabilitation. However, Ashley withdrew her name from the list before the start of the meeting.

Arlene Bishop made the first motion to nominate Johnson, but with no second, the motion died. Councilman Chuck Malone made the motion to nominate Jason Love, seconded by Wayne Bell, and the motion carried with Bishop the lone no vote. Love was sworn in by Mayor Gaylynn Burris after the vote.

Before choosing the newest member of the council, the mayor, manager and councilors were urged by Bowie citizen Bill Miller to carefully consider their decision in the public comments portion of Monday night’s meeting.

