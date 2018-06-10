Bowie High School tennis wins consolation

The Bowie tennis team played its first of planned two fall tournaments on Monday at the Hirschi JV Tournament.

Playing against several 4A school’s junior varsity teams with a season’s worth of playing experience, the Jackrabbits held their own and won two of their three matches to claim the consolation championship.

Bowie’s first match against Burkburnett did not go their way as they lost 16 of the 19 matches to fall to the consolation side of the bracket.

Their second match was against a combination of Hirschi and Graham junior varsity players. Despite the bigger competition, the Jackrabbits turned the tables and won 17of 19 matches to win in singular fashion.

Their final match of the day came against the full Graham junior varsity squad for the consolation prize. Bowie took control and held an 11-6 match wins lead before the match was called due to time, with two more games not finished. Bowie has one more fall tournament next week at Mineral Wells, with Millsap playing tournament host as the Jackrabbits get some play in this fall before their season starts in the spring.

