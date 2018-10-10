Bowie Junior High cross country teams finish second at district

The Bowie Junior High School cross country teams travelled to Holliday, on Saturday for the district cross country meet.

Both the boys and girls teams placed second among the six schools represented. The top five finishers for Bowie in the girls’ division included medal winner Samantha Clarke, who placed 10th out of a total of 42 runners, Julia Witt finished 14th, Sayler Richey, Ziba Robbins, and Sheyenne Long finished in 16th, 17th, and 20th places, respectively.

In the boy’s division, medal winner Andrew Sandhoff took seventh place. Nathan Rodgers barely missed a medal spot finishing in 11th place. Kynan DeMoss came in 14th place, Brady Lawhorn was 16th and Carter Fallis rounded out the top five finishers for the Bowie boys’ team finishing in 17th place out of 47 runners.

Coaches Diane Weber and Shawnda Rascoe were proud of the hard work all of the Cottontails put in throughout the season.

To see the full list of results, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.