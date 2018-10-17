Bowie Junior High sweeps City View

The Bowie Junior High seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams made a clean sweep at home against City View on Oct. 11.

The 8A team dominated against the Lady Mustangs with a two-set win of 25-22, 25-14. Carson Matlock put down four kills and one ace, while Julie Witt provided seven aces and two digs.

Neely Price provided the Lady Cottontails with two aces and two kills. JoJo Villarreal added two aces and one kill, with Peyton Clark providing two aces of her own. BJ Mills had two kills and one ace serve. Sydnee Mowry and Maddie Ezzell added one kill each. Mowry also had one ace.

The 8B team snagged a two-set win against City View by 25-15, 25-21 with seven ace serves from Haley Webb. Libby Roumillat put down six ace serves of her own, while Allie Byork added five; Kara Baker, two and Kenzie Short, one. Lauren Barton, Baker, Natalie Burkhardt and Breanna Goodwin all put down one kill each.

The Bowie 7A team routed the City View Lady Mustangs easily in two sets by 25-13, 25-15. Sayler Richey led the Lady Cottontails with six digs and six aces. Emily Cueva added in four aces and two digs; Gracie Duke, three kills, Olivia Gill, two blocks; Jaci Frie, three aces and Ziba Robbins, two ace serves.

The 7B team fell just shy of a win in the first set against City View by 22-25, but came back on top the next two by 25-17, 15-8 to take the win. Maycie Metzler powered the offense with 11 ace serves and one kill, while Allie Parr added in two kills and four ace serves. Kaylie Kinney provided five aces, and Anna Livsey and Sadie Fallis put down one kill each. The teams wrap up the 2018 season at home against Nocona on Oct. 22.

To see the full list of results, pick up a copy