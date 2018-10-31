Bowie Lady Rabbits get to work

There are still a lot of unknowns for the Bowie Lady Rabbits as the returning co-district 8-3a champions get ready to kick off the 2018-19 season.

“It is hard for me right now to see how the season will go because a lot of mine are still in volleyball, and the same thing goes for the other schools. It is hard for us to visualize what is going to take place,” explained Lady Rabbits Head Coach Chuck Hall.

One thing is for certain, the Lady Rabbits will need to get used to playing without leading scorer and the district’s Most Valuable Player Kamryn Cantwell, who graduated last year.

“We lost a whole lot of point production with Kamryn’s average, and we will have to find ways to score,” said Hall.

However, he is confident his team can do this after being in the same situation at the start of last year with the graduation of Addi Cook in 2017.

