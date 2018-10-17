Bowie, Nocona bands go to marching contest Saturday

The Mighty Marching Maroon and The Pride of the Tribe marching bands from Bowie and Nocona High Schools will compete in University Interscholastic League marching contest on Oct. 20.

Recent rains have made practice for the bands difficult, but early morning rehearsals have been scheduled.

Bowie will march in the UIL Region 2 contest at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Northwest High School Stadium. This is not an advancing year for 3A so bands in this category do not advance further.

The 3A programs begin at 12:30 p.m. with Callisburg, followed by Bowie at 12:45 p.m.; Pilot Point at 1 p.m.; Boyd at 1:15 p.m.; Paradise at 1:30 p.m. and Ponder at 1:45 p.m. Rating results will be announced at 2 p.m.

Nocona High School Band Director Erin Hanson is marching a corps of 52 students to “Rise of the Phoenix,” a take on the Greek myth of rebirth. Written by Luke McMillan the show features music from the “Firebird Suite,” by Igor Stravinsky. The band competes at UIL Region 7 contest at 2:15 p.m. at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

The 3A bands open at 1:45 p.m. with Henrietta; City View at 2 p.m.; Nocona at 2:15 p.m.; Holliday at 2”30 p.m.; and Anson at 2:45 p.m. Results will be announced afterward.

To help the band get in at least one full show before the contest, there will be a public showcase at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Jack Crain Stadium. Hanson said pending weather they invite parents, friends and the community to attend the show to see the band in full uniform and full dress rehearsal. She hopes this will give them more of a sense of what contest day will be like on Saturday.

