Bowie starts district against state power Brock after bye

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

After their bye-week the Bowie Jackrabbits are as ready as ever to kick off district play on Friday against one of the biggest dogs in the whole state, Brock at home.

The Eagles went 4-1 in their non-district schedule, with convincing wins against Brownwood, Iowa Park, Breckenridge and Pilot Point. Their one loss came against Liberty Christian, a private school out of Argyle.

Brock is coming off a state championship appearance and is hungry to get back. They feature two future division I football players in tightend Baylor Cupp and lineman John Brunner, as well as several other talented players. Their game plan is simple to anyone who has seen them play.

“Brock wants to pound the ball down your throat on offense,” Stark said. “They are very physical, put a lot of pressure on you defensively,” Stark said. “They like to play a lot of man-to-man, but if we execute there is potential for some big plays out there, which we have had some success with in the past.”

The Jackrabbits have been outscored 116-6 in the last two games against the Eagles. They know a win is a stretch, but hoping to compete with a team of that caliber has always been the challenge.

