Boyd pulls away from Bowie late

A close game got away from the Bowie Jackrabbits on Friday as they lost to the young, but talented Boyd Yellowjackets.

After a low scoring defensive struggle for three quarters, the teams combined to score 27 points in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, most of them were the Yellowjackets, who won 33-13.

The Jackrabbits started the game great. They drove down the field with some short passes and runs all the way down to Boyd’s one-yard line. There quarterback Payton Price threw a touchdown pass to Boo Oakley to give Bowie a 7-0 lead early in the game.

The Jackrabbit defense had some early success keeping the Yellowjackets running attack at bay as they carried that lead into the second quarter. Boyd did put a drive together to score as their quarterback Kody Risenhoover scored on a short run, but a missed extra point saw Bowie still in the lead 7-6 at halftime.

After a successful first drive, the Jackrabbits offense was having issues. The Yellowjackets were focused on stopping Bowie’s run game and was having success, forcing the Jackrabbits to beat them passing.

Turnovers and not being able to convert third downs all night was also preventing Bowie from extending their lead.

It did not take long for Boyd to take the lead in the second half as they took the opening kickoff back 82 yards for a touchdown to give the Yellowjackets a 12-7 lead.

The Jackrabbits defense was able to keep them in the game as their offense continued to struggle. There was still a good amount of hope Bowie would find a way to win down only one score heading into the fourth quarter.

Boyd was able to get the train moving as the Jackrabbit defense was starting to wear down. Short drives and a turnover led to the Yellowjackets scoring twice in quick succession to balloon their lead up to 27-7.

Bowie’s offense answered with a scoring drive capped with Price buying time scrambling to his right before throwing it to the end zone to Joey Crawford for a 24-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 27-13 and make it a two score game.

Needing stops for a hope of a comeback, the Jackrabbits sold out to try and stop the run, but Boyd’s Risenhoover squeaked through and found a hole as he scored from 30 yards out to score the final dagger. The Yellowjackets won 33-13.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.