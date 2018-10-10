Chicken and Bread Days welcomes fall

Bowie’s annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival filled downtown with a huge crowd Saturday for a day full of activities.

The unique western heritage has become one of Bowie’s most popular events due to its assortment of family activities as it brings in the autumn season.

Youngsters enjoyed numerous events, including the annual pumpkin sweep, an egg toss contest and an egg race. There also were bounce houses available for the kids to enjoy, along with a rock-climbing wall. Youth cheerleaders and gymnasts performed to the delight of a large crowd.

“First of all I would like to express my appreciation to all of our volunteers and their families. Without their commitment and hard work this event would not even be possible along with all of the entities and the city administration and staff,” said Bowie Community Development Director Cindy Roller. “Personally I had a wonderful time at the back-to-back events – our fifth Sip and Stroll and the 23rd annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival. My excitement grows with each opportunity to host these events tying us all together as a community.”

The new director’s family joined the fun at their first Chicken and Bread Days experience.

“It was fun to see each of them in their element too – my oldest loved the adorable children at the Kid’s Coop, and my youngest soaked in every note at the Fiddler’s contest,” said Roller. “It really helps to get out in the sunshine and exchange smiles. I love to see happy folks. It makes Bowie more inviting when you emphasis the positive.”

Read the full story inside the mid-week edition of The Bowie News.