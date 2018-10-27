Computer recycle day set Nov. 3

Do you have unwanted computer components such as desktop computers, laptop computers, LCD monitors, keyboards, mice, scanners, printers, battery back-up units or more that you don’t know how to dispose of properly?

If so, the Montague Emergency Communications Team would like to help by hosting a “Computer Recycling Day” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Bowie Community Room parking lot.

The team will recycle your unwanted computer components and insure they are disposed of properly, in an environmentally friendly manner. They will also insure any computer hard drives are destroyed, thus preventing anyone from gaining access to personal information which may be left in the memory.

They also will accept sealed lead acid (SLA), nickel cadmium (NiCad), nickel metal hydride (NiMH) and lithium ion (Li-Ion) batteries for recycling. They cannot accept computer monitors or televisions with cathode ray tubes (CRTs).

This is a public service being offered at no cost to the community. Any proceeds will benefit the Montague Emergency Communications Team and the Montague County SKYWARN program. For further information, please e-mail: kirk.higgins@sbcglobal.net