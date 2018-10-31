Daylight Savings Time comes to an end Sunday

Daylight Savings Time comes to an end at 2 a.m. on Nov. 4, so remember to fall back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night.

The idea of DST was first introduced in 1784 by Benjamin Franklin as an effort to save candles. During WWI, the practice took advantage of the longest summer days by gaining an extra hour of daylight and shortening the days of winter.

Out of 196 countries in the world only 70 countries observe DST. Arizona (except some areas) and Hawaii, and, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and, Virgin Islands are the only states and territories of United States that don’t observe DST, respectively.