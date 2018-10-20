Early voting for Nov. 6 election opens Monday

Early voting begins across Texas on Monday for the Nov. 6 mid-term elections, and while national politics is a big driver for voters, there are numerous city and school races that are generating voter interest in Montague County.

Registered voters may cast ballots at any one of four early voting locations across the county starting Monday and running through Nov. 2.

Montague County is a countywide voting center so citizens do not have to vote at one set location listed on their voter card, but may vote at any of the polls. The same applies for election day.

Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday at these locations: Montague County Courthouse Annex Community Room; Nocona Community Room, Bowie Community Room and Saint Jo Civic Center.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said there are two days for extended early voting hours: Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but only at the courthouse annex location.

Applications for ballot by mail must be received no later than Oct. 26.

