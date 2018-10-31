Five couples ready to take to the dance floor Saturday

Five couples take to the dance floor this Saturday night for the annual Dancing to the Stars fundraiser on Nov. 3.

This event is a local take on the popular TV show “Dancing with the Stars,” pairing up celebrities with professional dancers pursuing the coveted mirror ball trophy.

Locally, 10 people have put on their dancing shoes to benefit the Rotary Club of Bowie, Bowie Chamber of Commerce and Montague County scholarships through the North Central Texas College Montague County Foundation.

Each of the celebrity couples will perform one dance during the show at the Bowie Community Center show.

The dancer who collects the most votes is the champion. Votes are cast by donating money in the name of each dancer. There also will be a People’s Choice Award selected that evening.

Last year some $58,000 was raised for the various projects of the club and foundation.

The dancers are: Courtney Rhyne and Jarion Weaver, Gaylynn Burris and Ron Moses, Jamie Rodden and James Meadors, Jarae Scruggs and Gayno Shelton and Kim Wetsel Hudson and Stephen Smith.

Those wishing to attend the show may purchase tickets for $50 while they are still available at the Bowie Community Development office, 101 E. Pecan.

Meet the male partners of the Dancing to the Stars celebrity couples in the mid-week News.