Football Roundup

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears were able to make it a happy homecoming Friday as they won their first game of the season against Woodson and their first home game in three years.

Along with all of the homecoming festivities that included a helicopter delivering the game ball, the Bears took control early against the Cowboys and won in convincing fashion 41-16.

All night Gold-Burg’s defense played lights out, allowing few first downs to Woodson. Outside of one drive the Cowboys drove down to score and a big touchdown run following a turnover, Woodson’s offense was silent.

The Bears offense was successful all night, with quarterback/safety Blake Allen being praised by Coach Gordon Williams for his play.

Gold-Burg plays its next game against Throckmorton at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at home.

Nocona

Nocona lost a heartbreaker Friday night as they took on Henrietta at home in game that went into triple overtime.

With the Indians inside the Bearcats 10-yard line, a snap hitting a player in motion caused a fumble Henrietta recovered to end the game with the score 33-27.

It was a defensive struggle for most of the game as Nocona led 12-7 at halftime and held that lead going into the fourth quarter. Midway through the fourth, the Bearcats scored to take a one-point 13-12 lead.

Henrietta then intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, seemingly icing the game as they went up 20-12 with a little more than three minutes to go.

There was still a chance as the Indians drove down field in record time as Logan Barnes scored on a six-yard run with just less than a minute left. Nocona converted on the two-point conversion to tie the game and send it to overtime tied 20-20.

After both teams traded scores in the first two overtime periods, the third started with the teams now having to try for the two-point conversion. Henrietta scored first, but the Indians stopped them on the two-point conversion, leaving the window open for them to win the game if they converted on theirs down 33-27. Unfortunately, Nocona never got that chance as they fumbled the ball away.

The Indians next play at Callisburg, a team Keck said they will have to prepare diligently for due to their slot-T offense, something most teams do not run. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Callisburg.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns were looking for their first win on Friday as they played at Savoy.

Despite a competitive first quarter, the Longhorns lost by mercy rule in the third quarter by the score of 69-20 to the Cardinals.

With their tight formation and power running attack proving ineffective early, Forestburg opted to spread Savoy out and found some success early on as they trailed 22-12 after the first quarter.

Unfortunately, some key injuries to the Longhorns put a stop to any offensive momentum. Combine that with Forestburg’s defensive struggles and the game quickly got out of hand as they trailed 41-12 at halftime.

The Longhorns scored one more time in the third quarter, but it was not enough to keep the Cardinals at bay as they got up by more than 45 points to stop the game at 69-20.

Forestburg next plays at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 against Benjamin, with the site not confirmed.

