Football Roundup

Nocona

Coming off a bye week the Nocona Indians were able carry over the momentum of their first district win against Callisburg by dispatching S&S Consolidated at home on Friday.

The Rams were no match for the Indians as they won 58-3 in a game that was never close. S&S were dealing with injuries at the quarterback position and had their starting running back have to take over the position.

This made them more one dimensional and Nocona’s defense took advantage of that by shutting down their running game, something Coach Brad Keck was pleased to see.

Offensively, the Indians had everything going on as they were able to generate big plays both the passing and running game.

“We were able to throw and catch pretty well,” Keck said. “I thought we ran the ball well, too.”

With the win, the Indians sit in fourth place with a 2-2 district record and would get the final playoff seed if the season ended today.

They face a challenge this week as they will be tasked to travel to Holliday, a team who’s only loss has been to Gunter and who’s game plan is to try to run the ball through and around everyone on offense.

“They have the ability to do that,” Keck said. “They have some really good lineman and they break a lot of long runs. They have a lot of speed in the backfield.”

The scheduled kickoff time is 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Holliday High School.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears started their two game district schedule on Friday as they hosted Fannindel.

Needing to win one of the two games to guarantee a playoff spot, the Bears fell to tough Falcons 62-12.

Gold-Burg did not match up well in the speed department against Fannindel as the Bears struggled to contain their running back.

“We were in position to make plays on him all night, but we couldn’t get him to the ground,” Coach Gordon Williams said. “A kid like that at this level can make a huge difference. He had all of their offense by himself and scored nine touchdowns.”

Still, Williams liked his teams effort and attitude even as the game started to get out of hand against a good team.

With one game left against familiar county team Forestburg, it is win or go home. The Longhorns have given Gold-Burg plenty of trouble in the past, losing the past four years against them. It will be on Forestburg’s senior and homecoming night. The stakes are as high as they can be.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Forestburg.