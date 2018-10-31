Forestburg readies homecoming for Friday night

Forestburg High School celebrates homecoming on Friday with pre-game ceremonies at 6:45 p.m. Senior players and cheerleaders will be introduced during half-time. Senior King and Queen candidates are Casandra Sanchez, Lacy Huddleston Kassidy Travis, Carson Rowlett, Bannon Osteen and Aaron Walker.

Pictured are members of the Forestburg Homecoming Court are: (Front) Annabeth Johnson, Katelyn Park, Casandra Sanchez, Lacy Huddleston, Kassidy Travis and Madison Braden.

(Back) Braxton Osteen, Zachary Bradley, Carson Rowlett, Bannon Osteen, Aaron Walker and Caleb Bradley. (Courtesy photo)